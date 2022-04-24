Hauschild, Celia

HAUSCHILD (Baier), Celia



Celia (Baier) Hauschild of Roswell, passed away suddenly on March 27, 2022. Celia was born in Memmingen, Germany on September 16, 1941. She came to the United States in 1960, and made a new life for herself.



She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Hauschild, in 2019. She is survived by her nephews, Ulrich Georg Baier and Magnus Baier, both of Germany. Per Celia's wishes, her much loved cats, Max and Bitsy, will have a forever home with one of her dearest friends.



Celia's love of animals was a very important part of her life and she was very active for many years as a volunteer for Atlanta Humane Society, Good Mews, and Furkids. Celia was a kind and generous person and will be greatly missed by many. Rest well, our good and gentle friend. Donations in Celia's memory can be made to Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Rd., Marietta, GA, or Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter, 5235 Union Hill Rd., Cumming, GA.



Burial arrangements are pending.

