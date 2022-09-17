HAUPTMAN, Michael



Raymond



Michael Raymond Hauptman of Atlanta Georgia, hero of civil liberties, passed away at age 68, September 11, 2022. Michael was the son of David and Muriel Hauptman, who predeceased him. Raised in the traditional Jewish faith, Michael grew up with his family in the New York City area (Manhattan and New Jersey) where he and his siblings attended school. Michael recalled having a car he bought for $60 and spray painted it with his brother, Jeffrey, to make it look nice or funny. Michael worked with his father and had a union job in hotels in New York City changing light bulbs. That job was particularly fascinating to him and was shaping of how he saw the world at a young age.



Mr. Hauptman graduated from Kean College in New Jersey in August of 1975, and became interested in law school from one of his father's friends. He made his way to the Atlanta Law School, and graduated from John Marshall Law School in June of 1978. After passing the bar on his first try, Michael began a legal career as an advocate for criminal defendants and kept his "signature ponytail" throughout his career.



Michael played an important role in the criminal justice system, while he finished his career training young lawyers and managing his own cases in the role of 'of counsel' at the Law Office of W. Bryant Green, III, P.C. Throughout much of his career Mr. Hauptman handled serious criminal defense cases where he represented clients in the most controversial of topics. He was counsel in the capital matters of State v. Walter Leroy Moody; State v. H. Rap Brown; State v. Wayne Williams; State v. Eileen Wornos, to name a few. A victory he was especially proud of was defending Queer Nation against a criminal trespass warrant involving a Cracker Barrel Restaurant. That was one of many matters Michael participated in that were equally profiled and of legal significance.



Michael's practice partner throughout much of his career was Robert Citronberg, who passed away in March of this year. In the furtherance of his cases, Mr. Hauptman worked with many notable attorneys in the local bar including Howard Simmons, Bruce Harvey, Bruce Morris, William Howard, and Jerry Froelich.



In addition to his caseload, Mr. Hauptman was the President of the Board of the ACLU for many years as well as the President of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws). It always seemed that any person in any courtroom (great or small) in the state knew Michael Hauptman.



While Mr. Hauptman's professional accomplishments are great, his upstanding character and integrity didn't go without notice. Mr. Hauptman was recognized as an Outstanding Georgia Citizen in 1995 by the former Georgia Secretary of State, Max Cleland. Michael was further granted the receipt of the Grady Coalition Award by the ACLU for his years of dedicated civil rights service as an attorney. He was, without a doubt, loved by everyone that called him a friend.



"Defender of the different" is the term the Atlanta Journal and Constitution used to describe Michael's career in the early '90s. If one knew Michael, he was 'different'. He always took



solving problems for people very seriously, whether you were a client, colleague, family member or friend. To many who loved him, Michael was known as "Uncle Michael". We will miss our Uncle Michael dearly.



Michael enjoyed comedy and music. He could play the guitar and would do his best Tom Waits impression, as he could not sing a lick (sorry Tom). He appreciated most comedies, but Archer, Rick and Morty and Family Guy get special shout outs from recent habits. However, Michael took the most liking to the standup of Mitch Hedberg, who he really related to.



With regard to his family, Michael loved them deeply and is survived by:



Jeffrey and Patricia Hauptman; Sue Ferber and husband Alan; and many nieces and nephews who were dear to him. They are: Lorraine Monteiro, Tiffany Hauptman, Jake Kunz , Robert Kunz, Stephanie Hardeman, Jessica Perkel, and Brian Ferber. Mr. Hauptman recently lost his sister, Royce (Hauptman) Kunz.



Michael is also survived by so many others who loved and adored him. All of whom, like him, are "different" folks: the young lawyers, the different (classified and self-proclaimed), friends and colleagues. Lots of good memories, laughs and lessons that we will hold and cherish.



For the family, may God comfort you among the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.



Rest in peace, Michael. You remain in the love you gave us.



Arrangements are forthcoming for the memorial service, which will be held at Manuel's Tavern.







W. Bryant Green, III



