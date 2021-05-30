HAUGEN, Anastasia



It is with great sadness that the family of Anastasia Marie Haugen (Stacy) of Decatur, Georgia announce her passing on May 20, 2021 after a long illness caused by the complications of Diabetes. She was 61 years old. Stacy is survived by her father, Donald J. Haugen and his wife Teena, her siblings Donald Haugen II, Erin Ellison, and her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dozens of cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Lorraine Haugen.



For more than 28 years, Stacy was an English teacher at Columbia High School in Decatur, Georgia. She retired from teaching in 2014. She graduated from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan with a degree in English & American Literature in 1985. Later Stacy went back to college to earn her Master's in Education.



Stacy was a natural at teaching and could truly command a classroom. Born in Minnesota and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, she was a Midwestern raconteur of the highest order. Ever the storyteller, she had a keen memory and loved to share it. The loves of her life were her devoted friends and the many rescued animals she cared for throughout her lifetime. Stacy will always be remembered for her quick smile and her loving heart.



SouthCare Crematorium is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.



Stacy's remains will be laid to rest with her family in Minneota, Minnesota.

