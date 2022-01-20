HATTEN, Crystal Nicole



Ms. Crystal Nicole Hatten age 37, of Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life will be held TODAY, January 20, 2022 11:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Bishop Michael Canion, officiant/eulogist. She is survived by her two daughters, Michaiah Hatten and Milaya Hatten; mother, Constance B. Allen; brothers, Johnny Hatten (Melissa), John Hatten (LyShanna), sister, April Hatten and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Grissom-Clark F.H., 404-373-3191, www.grissom-clarkfh.com

