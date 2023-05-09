X

Hattaway, Richard

Obituaries

HATTAWAY III, Richard T. "Rick"

Richard Thomas Hattaway III "Rick", age 65, of Duluth passed away April 17, 2023. Born and raised in Atlanta to Richard and Marie Hattaway (Hodges). He graduated from Lithonia High School and graduated Magne Cum Laude in 1981 from The University of Georgia with a focus in Forestry Resources and Finance. He remained a lifelong Bulldog fan. He enjoyed Classic and Southern Rock music, hunting, fishing, and coaching his sons. Rick is survived by his father, Richard Hattaway Jr.; his wife of 45 years, Eileen Grady Hattaway; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard IV and Lindsay Hattaway of Walla Walla, WA, Ryan and Michelle Hattaway of Loganville, GA, John and Erinn Hattaway of Butler, GA; grandsons, Kaden Hattaway and Tucker Dockery; granddaugher, Layla Hattaway.

Rick was a casual guy, so please, if you are so inclined, dress casually!

Instead of flowers, donations to Southeastern Assistance and Healthcare (City of Hope/Cancer Treatment Centers of America) are appreciated. (PO Box 71488, Newnan,GA 32701)

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 13, at 3 PM, with visitation beginning at 2 until the service at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

