HATLEY, Cheryel



Mrs. Cheryel Patsy Hatley, age 81, of Geraldine, AL, passed away on June 6, 2023, at her residence. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Geraldine Cemetery at 10:00 AM, with Bro. Charles Jones officiating. Visitation was held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Geraldine Funeral Home officiating. Survived by her husband of 63 years, John W. Hatley, Sr.; son, John (Deena) Hatley Jr. of Wisconsin; daughter, Genne (Marland) Hatley Puckett of Geraldine; grandchildren: Cristi, Amanda, Cheryl, Russell, Bethany, Erin; 13 great-grandchildren; chosen son, Keegan Hatley; and a host of Family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Hatley.



