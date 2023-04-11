HATHORN, Lynda



Lynda Harris Hathorn, age 78, of Dacula, GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years, James Alfred Hathorn, Jr; and parents, Wallace and Fay Robison Harris. Mrs. Hathorn is survived by son, Marc (Sarah) Hathorn of Dacula, GA; sisters, Shari (Daryl) Cornutt of Lakewood, FL, and Shirley (Richard) French of Attalla, AL; nephews, Jeff (Pam) French, of Ragland, AL and David (Reva) French of Sylacauga, AL; and several cousins. Mrs. Hathorn was born on March 10, 1945 in Shamrock, TX. She graduated in 1962 from Edgewater High School in Orlando, FL, and she attended Orlando Junior College. She retired as vice president of retail banking from Trust Mark Bank in Jackson, MS. Mrs. Hathorn was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Mincey officiating. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross, GA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until time for the service at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation (parkinson.org), 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.



