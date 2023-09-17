HATHAWAY, Nicholas



Nicholas Scott Hathaway was born January 9, 1979 in Macon, GA, to his parents, Nancy and David Hathaway. He gained a stepmother, Sara Hathaway, in 1985.



He attended Stratford Academy from kindergarten through high school. While there, he played soccer—a sport that remained a passion of his throughout his life— and served as captain of the soccer team in his senior year. His passion for soccer was infectious as an adult and he helped coach his nephews' recreational teams in Atlanta. Nick's other interests included music and film. Attending live music shows were always a great joy of his.



He attended The College of Charleston and Kennesaw State University, where he focused on Business Management and Economics. His studies helped him in his early career in real estate brokerage in Atlanta. His focus was multifamily transactions, which helped him on his way to his later career with Hathaway Development, which he joined in 2007. During his tenure there, he became Director of Development and Partner in Hathaway Development. Nick was a key component in several successful real estate developments throughout the southeast and brought with him a keen eye for design when it came to planning the layout of new communities.



He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. His infectious charm and wry humor always brought laughter with him. He is survived by his son, Hawkins Hathaway; his wife, Megan Hathaway; his mother, Nancy Hathaway; his father, David Hathaway; his stepmother, Sara Hathaway; his brother Daniel Hathaway; and his sister, Anna Browning.





