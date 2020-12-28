HATHAWAY, Addie Jane



Addie Jane Simon Hathaway passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, December 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 29th at 11 AM at Goolsby Mortuary Inc. This is a private family service. Live- streaming will be provided. Please visit www.goolsbymortuary.com for the link. Addie Jane Simon Hathaway, the eldest of five siblings, was born September 18, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Lucius and Hattie Simon. Addie grew up in the South Atlanta Community. She joined Mount Pleasant Baptist Church as a child, under the leadership of the late Dr. Benjamin Bickers. Addie received her educated in the Atlanta Public School System and graduated from Turner High School. She also when on to attend Clark College, formerly located in South Atlanta. For over 29 years, Addie worked as a Social Worker for the Fulton County Department of Family and Children Services until her retirement. She touches thousands of lives during her career and left a significant impact on the community of South Atlanta, GA. Addie enjoyed cooking and prepared an abundance of food for her family, community, and friends. Her delicious Sunday dinners will indeed remain in the memory of many. Addie's personality was infectious and inviting. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of many who knew and loved her. Addie was preceded in death by her son, Stanley R. Hathaway Sr, daughter, Kimberly C. Mosteller, sister, Harriette Simon Strickland, brothers, Lucius Simon Jr., and Edward Lewis Simon.On Saturday, Addie leaves the cherish her memory and legacy, one son, Rodney C. Hathaway (Carmella), one daughter, Kersha Curtis, eleven grandchildren, a sister, Carolyn Simon Parker, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

