Hatfield, Evelyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HATFIELD, Evelyn

Watkins

Evelyn Watkins Hatfield was born on June 26, 1929 in Carnesville, GA to the late Hattie and Will Watkins. As the last surviving sibling of a large and close family, Evelyn was preceded in death by her 12 brothers and sisters, including her twin sister; as well as her eldest son, Chuck O'Gwin.

Evelyn was a strong and resilient woman who lived a full life and was proud of the life she lived. She earned a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee University. As a 1st-generation college graduate, Evelyn was passionate about education from teaching in the classroom to reading with her great-grandchildren.

Blessed by many lifelong friendships, Evelyn loved being around people and she was a devoted friend. She was an avid square dancer, looked forward to her annual beach trip and was a fiercely competitive bridge player. As a member of the Roswell Community for 50 years, she will be missed by many.

Evelyn was married and predeceased by three great men, Charles William O'Gwin, Robert Jones and Jere O. Hatfield, all whom she loved dearly.

She was a devoted mother to her three sons. She is survived by sons, Jimmy O'Gwin and Mark O'Gwin; grandchildren, Clay (Ann Terese) O'Gwin and Tate (Katie) O'Gwin; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Lucy, Ellory, Will and Jolie O'Gwin. She is also survived by special loved ones, Pam O'Gwin, Renee Jones, Lane Hatfield, Matthew Hatfield, Ethan Hatfield and Lauren Hatfield.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Evelyn to The Brain Injury Association of Georgia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.roswellfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

