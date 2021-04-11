HATCHETT, Grady "Sonny" Marion



Grady "Sonny" Marion Hatchett, 85 of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away April 7, 2021. He was born on February 28, 1936, in Raleigh, Georgia, to the late Grady Marion Hatchett and Alma Brown Hatchett. Grady is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Diana Boggs Hatchett; daughters, Janet Gazaway (Paul) and Penny Cauble (Brian); son, Scott Hatchett (Nettie); grandchildren, Jonathan Gazaway (Holly), Daniel Gazaway, Eric Barker, Chad Barker, Sunny Marie Hunt (Joe), Spencer Hatchett (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Harrison Gazaway, Addison Gazaway, Hudson Gazaway, Oaken Barker, Everett Hunt, Elliott Hunt, and Emory Hunt; brother, Bobby Hatchett (Jan); and numerous nieces and nephews. Sonny retired from Delta Air Lines after 37 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially the holidays when they all got together so he could play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a huge sports fan. He never missed a Braves game and was a big Georgia Tech fan and enjoyed college basketball. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and coaching little league in his younger years. Sonny enjoyed helping others in many ways. He frequently delivered food to people in need and was known to pick people up walking along the road and taking them to their destination. He had a quick smile and a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories about growing up in Raleigh. He was humble, kind, compassionate, and never met a stranger. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and attended regularly before Covid. He had many friends. He will be missed by everyone! Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Dr. Randy Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodbury. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

