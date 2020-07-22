X

Hatchett, Clemmie

HATCHETT, Clemmie Barnes Clemmie Barnes Hatchett, our fierce matriarch and community activist, peacefully passed away on July 21, 2020 at her home in Atlanta, GA. She was predeceased by her husband Paul L. Hatchett, Sr., and survived by her children, Glenda Hatchett, Paul Hatchett, Jr., and Kolen Hatchett, Sr., grandchildren, Dreem Penn, Charles Johnson IV, Christopher Johnson, Kolen Hatchett, Jr. , and Taylor Hatchett, great-grandchildren, Adyn Watts, Charles Johnson, V, and Langston Johnson, her nephew, Karl Barnes, and host of relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be attended by her children and grandchildren, and information will be provided for a live stream for extended family and friends. Considering the global pandemic, the family requests that friends refrain from visiting, or sending flowers, gifts or food. Tributes can be made to the Paul and Clemmie Barnes Hatchett Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://alumni.claflin.edu/hatchett-memorial. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.

