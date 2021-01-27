HATCHER, Juanita G.



Ms. Juanita G. Hatcher of SW Atlanta passed January 23, 2021. Her remains were donated to science. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd. SW Atlanta, GA 30331 in her honor. A memorial services will be announced at a later date. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



