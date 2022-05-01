Hasty, Sally

HASTY (HARDING), Sally



Sally Whitehurst Harding Hasty, age 95, of Peachtree City, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 22, 2022.



She was born on October 30, 1926 in Washington, NC, to Charles Tayloe Harding, Sr. and Maude Louise Meekins Harding. She had one sister, Micky Harding Diehn. She married Lewis Bailey Hasty in 1948, and they were married for almost 70 years, until his death in 2018. They had three children: Jeffrey Harding Hasty (Janet), Jennifer Hasty Walden (Jim, deceased), and Richard Douglas Hasty (Jeannie).



Sally's mother died when Sally was 28 years old. Her father later married Mary Alice Moncure, and they had two children, Monty Harding Stepura (Gene) and Charles Tayloe Harding, Jr. (Christine).



Sally enjoyed traveling with Lewis. Even in her later years, when her battle with chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) prevented her from traveling again, she reminisced fondly of the trips she took with Lewis, with a trip to Italy and a family excursion to the world's fair being among her favorites to recall. Sally enjoyed golfing. She was a long-time member of both a bridge and a book club. She enjoyed her Sunday school class at Evergreen Church in Peachtree City. Sally was an artist and left behind original art that will hang in her children's and grandchildren's houses for years to come. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by Lewis, Micky, and Mary Alice. She is survived by Jeff, Jenny, and Rick; Monty and Tayloe and families; grandchildren Steven Hasty, Karen Hasty, and Emma Hasty; and great-grandson, Darwin (Karen's son). The family is grateful for the loving attention given her for four years by her caregiver, Dayna McGormick.



Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, because of Sally's long-term battle with COPD, the family requests donations to the American Lung Association.



Arrangements made under the direction of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home in Peachtree City, GA.



