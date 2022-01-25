Hasty, Charles

Hamburger icon
Mr. Charles Edward Hasty, 84, died January 22, 2022. He was born February 2, 1937, in LaGrange, GA, to the late Henry W. (Buddy) and Flora Thompson Hasty. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Norma Burgess Hasty and four siblings. He is survived by his wife Betty Testerman Hasty of Fayetteville; his children Chris Hasty of Raleigh, NC, and Yolanda Hasty Rogers of Fayetteville; and grandchildren Hilary and Seth Rogers, and Charles Hasty. Funeral services for Charles will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Rev. Jerry Young will officiate. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Norcross. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com.

