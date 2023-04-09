HASSLER, Donovan S.Age 82, of Smyrna, GA, passed on April 5, 2023. Services pending. Carmichael Funeral Home, GA.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: APBraves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list1h ago5 killed in head-on crash in Newton County7h agoCredit: AJCTornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody5h agoCredit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta UnitedAtlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees2h agoCredit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta UnitedAtlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees2h agoCredit: APNotable players miss the cut at the Masters9h agoThe LatestCredit: FileCraven, Cleo2h agoRedding, Betty2h agoFunk, William2h agoFeaturedCredit: Christina MatacottaClarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, tooMetro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April