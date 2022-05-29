HASKINS, Wayne



Wayne Jerome Haskins, age 84, died peacefully in his sleep on May 23, 2022. He was born on June 6, 1937, in Richmond, VA, to Frank Willard Haskins and Margaret Fish Haskins.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lois Irene Haskins Davies, and brother, Kenneth Earl Haskins. He is survived by his wife, Judy Richardson Delany; two daughters, Rebecca Barnes (Eddie), and Sally Haskins; and three stepdaughters, Jennifer Stephens (Todd), Joy Dieal (Bill), and Jackie Zecher (Jonathan). He is also survived by15 grandchildren: Julia, Lillian, Caroline Barnes, Mary O'Connor, Jessa, Emily Stephens, William, Gianna, Andrew, Matthew, Claire Dieal, Anna, Isabel, Aiden and Zoe Zecher.



Wayne served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Randolph Macon College, Ashland, VA, and graduated with a BS in finance from the University of Richmond and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.



Wayne's career was in banking and finance, and he worked for several banks throughout the Southeast. He also worked for Cousins Properties in Atlanta, in two SBICs and a non-regulated venture capital company specializing in real estate development. During the last 19 years of his banking career, he was involved in Special Assets as a turn-around work-out manager to assist seven banks teetering on failure and was able to restore all to solvency.



At age 57, Wayne became a Christian and was baptized at First Methodist Church, Marietta, GA, where he was involved with the Singles Ministry. In 1996 Wayne married Judy Delany and they became members of Perimeter Church in Johns Creek, GA. He served as a deacon in the widow's ministry and was active in mission work in Tanzania.



Wayne had a hearty sense of humor and loved life, his extended family, and the beauty of God's creation. He enjoyed yardwork, especially weeding, cruising with Judy, and spending time at the beach. Wayne was an avid tennis player, runner, hiker, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail. At 80, he fulfilled a lifetime goal of skydiving.



His favorite Bible verse was Psalm 118.24: "This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it." He lived the very essence of that verse daily.



He loved spiritual discussions and prayed generously for his family and others. His faith was a source of strength. He considered himself truly blessed.



A Memorial Service will be held at Perimeter Church Chapel on June 25th at 11 AM with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harvesters Mission Fund, Perimeter Church.

