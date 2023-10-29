HASH, Thomas



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness to share that Thomas "Tom" Walter Hash passed away peacefully October 20, 2023, with his family at his bedside. Tom was born November 15, 1940, in Marion, Virginia to Walter Abram Hash, Jr. and Alma Cornett Hash. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1965 and then later received a master's degree from Georgia State University. Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Cecilia Hatcher Hash; and his four children, Paige Hash Yost, Thomas Walter Hash II, Sarah Elizabeth Hash and Catherine Anna Hash. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew Fielding Yost, Caroline Cecilia Yost, Sibley Elizabeth Hash and Thomas Walter Hash III; and two nephews, John Burris and Darrell Burris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Burris; and his beloved childhood best friend, Rosemond Fields. The family will hold a private service in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia to honor him in his most treasured place.



Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.



Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.





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