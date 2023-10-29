Obituaries

Hash, Thomas

Oct 29, 2023

HASH, Thomas

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness to share that Thomas "Tom" Walter Hash passed away peacefully October 20, 2023, with his family at his bedside. Tom was born November 15, 1940, in Marion, Virginia to Walter Abram Hash, Jr. and Alma Cornett Hash. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1965 and then later received a master's degree from Georgia State University. Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Cecilia Hatcher Hash; and his four children, Paige Hash Yost, Thomas Walter Hash II, Sarah Elizabeth Hash and Catherine Anna Hash. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew Fielding Yost, Caroline Cecilia Yost, Sibley Elizabeth Hash and Thomas Walter Hash III; and two nephews, John Burris and Darrell Burris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Burris; and his beloved childhood best friend, Rosemond Fields. The family will hold a private service in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia to honor him in his most treasured place.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

More Stories

The Latest

Phoenix Record Heat

Early Southwest heat is latest in parade of weather extremes as Earth warms

16m ago

Drone video from inside a Fukushima reactor shows a hole in pressure vessel, likely fuel debris

54m ago

Kennesaw State battles start to finish, but can’t pull out win in NCAA Tournament

1h ago

Featured

Long Lines at Atlanta Airport March 18

Latest: Airport security delays at peak times continue with no end in sight

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Challengers jolt Georgia Supreme Court race

BULLDOGS

Departing UGA players call their shots on who will break out in 2026