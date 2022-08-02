HARVEY, Verdell R.



Homegoing Services for Mrs. Verdell R. Harvey will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 11:00 AM, in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.



She is survived by her sons, Stewart "Tony" Reece, Carlton (Darrita) Reece; three loving grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Wise, Sarah Wimbish, Anne Wimbish, Arthur "Jerry" Wimbish, Elsie Godfrey, and Kathy Kemp; and a circle of loving extended family and friends. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery.

