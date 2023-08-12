Harvey, Calvin

HARVEY, Sr., Calvin

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 11:00 AM, at New Jerusalem Baptist 661 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment, Powell Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation, Friday August 11, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

