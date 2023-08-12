Harvey, Calvin

HARVEY, Sr., Calvin
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 11:00 AM, at New Jerusalem Baptist 661 Dill Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment, Powell Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation, Friday August 11, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
MUSIC ICON IN ATL