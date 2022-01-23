HARTSHORN, Carolyn Smith Faucett



From Atlanta, GA and Hamilton, NY, passed away on January 19, 2022 in Atlanta at the age of 102 years. She was born November 15, 1919, the daughter of Alice Bills Faucett and John N Faucett in Lebanon, NY. Her husband Gailan passed away in 2000. Carolyn is survived by four children: Dr. Truman Hartshorn of Atlanta, and Mary Karen, Louise, and Lois Hartshorn of Hamilton. A grandson, Alan, also survives. Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home in Madison, NY.

