Hartsfield, Frank

HARTSFIELD, III, Frank



Frank Reid Hartsfield, III, age 83 of Atlanta, passed away Saturday February 11, 2023. Reid was born January 25, 1940, in Columbia SC. Reid graduated from Druid Hills High School, class of 1958. Following graduation he attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and later graduated from Georgia State University. He was an employee of Century Furniture in Hickory NC for 50 years and later joined Harry Norman Realty. Reid was a beloved, father, husband, and brother and well thought of in his church, workplace and with friends. He was an active member of Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Atlanta where he served as Deacon. He was a member of Cherokee Country Club since 1967. In addition to his parents, Margaret and Frank Hartsfield, Reid was preceded in death by his brother, Jack. Surviving in addition to his wife, Janet (Burns) Hartsfield, are his son, Reid Hartsfield IV and wife Erika of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Wrece Mazur of Atlanta; 4 grandchildren, Abby, Jordan, Davis, and Zack. Sister, Peggy Smith and husband Frank of Greensboro, NC. His wife, Janet's children, Doug Rockett of Englewood FL, Billy Rockett of Gainesville, GA, and Lynn Rockett of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held on March 18 at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Rd., Decatur at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clairmont Presbyterian Church.



