HARTRAMPF, William Julius



William Julius Hartrampf, age 88, of died at his home in Canton, GA on May 27, 2021. A native of Atlanta, he was born October 1, 1932 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was one of three children born to William J. Hartrampf, Sr. and Anne Catherine Agricola. Bill attended Samuel Inman and Christ the King grammar school. He attended Marist High School and graduated in 1950. In 1950, he joined the Naval Air Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1958. He then attended Georgia Institute of Technology, joined the SAE fraternity, and graduated with a BS in Industrial Management. After graduation he moved to St. Petersburg, FL where he remained for 10 years. He worked for several engineering firms. He continued his education and received his Florida Mechanical Engineering license. He moved back to Atlanta in 1965 and in 1966 he founded Hartrampf Engineering. He was a member of the Florida Engineering Society, ASRAE, and Georgia Plumbing Society. Bill was married for 65 years to the love of his life, Virginia Griffin. They had four wonderful children, William Hartrampf III (Marie Wahlbaeck), Catherine Hartrampf Price (Mike Price), Theresa Hartrampf Horton (Jim Horton) and Charles Hartrampf (Kristine Kubie Hartrampf); eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was a member at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Woodstock, GA. There he participated in the RCIA, St. Vincent de Paul, the Food Pantry, and Eucharistic guardian. A funeral service will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM. His family will receive friends at Northside Chapel on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery.



