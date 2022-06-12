Hartrampf, Patricia

HARTRAMPF (CRAWFORD), Patricia



Born June 12, 1932, Pat was an Atlanta native. She attended North Fulton High School and graduated valedictorian. She met her best friend Carl in first grade at Samuel Inman; they married in 1952. At the University of Georgia she studied fine art and graduated to the Lamar Dodd Graduate Painting Studio. When Carl began medical school, Pat took her artistic talents to the next level and went to Medical College of Georgia, obtained her Medical Illustration Degree, and became the first full time medical illustrator for the Medical School at UNC, Chapel Hill.



In addition to her academic degrees, Pat earned her private pilot license with instrument certification and accumulated over ten years of experience flying the eastern US from Canada to The Bahamas.



Pat joined Peachtree Garden Club in 1969. She became very involved with the club and with flower shows. She earned the title of Garden Club of America Judge in three disciplines: Horticulture, Flower Arranging and Photography. Pat was president of Peachtree Garden Club in 1979 and was instrumental in the PGC Kitchen Tour, (a fundraiser) in the late 70's and 1980.



In 1988 Pat revived the Atlanta Flower Show, started by Peachtree Garden Club in 1934. She chaired the flower show in 1988 and 1989, then again in 1994 when the show changed its name to become the Southeastern Flower Show. She was a founding member of the Southeastern Horticultural Society. She was a lifetime Trustee of The Atlanta Botanical Garden. Pat was chairman of the first Art in Bloom flower show at the High Museum of Atlanta in 1985 and co-chaired the event again in 2013.



She was very active with the Atlanta History Center. She was Chairman of the exhibition "Land of Our Own: 1733-1983: 250 Years of Georgia History". The exhibit was endowed by The Arts for The Humanities, and even though originally scheduled to run for only three months it was extended for six additional months due to popular demand.



Pat and Carl donated the c.1830 Wood Family log cabin to the Atlanta History Center. As a result of the generosity of Peachtree Garden Club, this historic home was moved to the Atlanta History Center campus and opened to the public in the fall of 2014. The Wood cabin is nestled amongst the native plants in Swan Woods and is thought to be one of the earliest dwellings dating from the 1821 Creek Indian Treaty.



Pat's passion was sharing her love for art and nature with family and friends through hands-on gardening, gourmet cooking, painting, historic preservation, and genealogy. She maintained residences in Atlanta, GA; Scaly Mountain, NC and Sea Island, GA.



Pat is predeceased by her mother Ella Bess Jones, father Logan Crawford, sister Marcia Standard, nephew Henry Cooper Standard, and husband Carl Jr.



She is survived by her three children Valli (David Carter), Carl III (Avery), Havalyn (Joe Hensley), her nephew Scott Standard, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank the leaders and staff of Park Springs (Cobblestone and Pebblebrook) for their superb care and genuine friendship. Visitation will be at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Graveside services will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10 AM at Westview Cemetery. A midday reception will follow the service at The Atlanta History Center.



