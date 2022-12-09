HARTNETT, Mary Geraldine



April 27,1928 – December 1, 2022



Mary Geraldine "Geri" Hartnett, age 94, of Atlanta, GA passed away December 1, 2022, at Haralson Nursing and Rehab Center in Bremen, GA.



Geri was born in Chicago, Illinois to Michael B. and Emmy Westphal Hartnett on April 27, 1928. She graduated from Steinmetz High School and began a secretarial career in the professional associations industry. She joined Leitz Camera company, eventually transferring to Atlanta, GA in the early 90s to be near family, until retirement.



She joined Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Brookhaven and later Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton when she was a resident at Haralson Nursing and Rehab Center. She was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan all her life and rarely missed watching their games on TV. Tennis matches and golf tournaments were also a favorite of hers to watch.



She had been a bit of an athlete herself, running track in high school and joining a ladies softball team after graduation. Later she became an avid tennis player. She loved to sing and became a member of a sorority that had been formed as a singing group. She also enjoyed seeing plays and attending the ballet. Her one international trip was to China to accompany her niece Kathleen when she adopted her younger daughter.



She is survived by five nieces and nephews: Maureen Waindle, Atlanta, GA; Michael (Candie) Waindle, Lawrenceville, GA; Kathleen Waindle, Sandy Springs, GA; Marianne Waindle, Sacramento, CA; Jeffrey (Jennifer) Waindle, Jefferson, GA; and her devoted caregiver Kathryn Gibson, Lithia Springs, GA. Preceding her in death are her sister, Eileen H. Waindle; and her brother, Donald W. Hartnett.



Geri was a member of the Southcare Cremation Society. Her ashes will be interred with a private graveside service at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter in honor of the many kitty cats who shared her life.



