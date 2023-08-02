HARTE, James Benjamin



James Benjamin Harte, age 60, passed away July 27, 2023 from complications of cancer.



Jim graduated from Lakeside High School, and Mercer University with a degree in finance. He worked in the insurance business for many years and later decided to go to culinary school, graduating with honors. Working as a chef, he found his passion.



Jim is survived by his parents, David and Nancy Harte; brother, Steve Harte (Heather); sister, Susan Brunton (Kurt); two nieces, two nephews, a great-niece, two aunts, an uncle, and several cousins.



The memorial service will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Oak Grove UMC Memorial Fund.



