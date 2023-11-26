HART, Ryan



Ryan Hart, son of Gregory Blaine Hart and Christianne Bair Hart, and brother of Emily Brooke Hart, was a kind and loving young man. He loved his family both immediate and his very large extended family and enjoyed playing with the little kids during family gatherings.



Ryan enjoyed the outdoors hiking, caving, camping, kayaking and off-roading whenever he could. He was a very hands-on person who enjoyed working on his vehicles.



His mother, Christianne Hart passed away recently in late July. He loved his mom with all his heart, and she did back in return. They are smiling and having a great time in heaven together...and if there are any vehicles broken down up there Ryan is repairing them.



Ryan made a sacrifice few can by donating his organs to help others in need. Several recipients were quickly identified, and more are possible that will be forever impacted by Ryan's generosity through his organ donations.



He is survived by his father, Greg Hart; his sister, Emily Hart, his grandmother, Beverly Hart; and Hart families, and grandfather and grandmother, Scott and Lynn Bair; and the Bair families.



WE ALL MISS AND LOVE YOU Ryan Patrick Hart and are so blessed we were able to know you for the 23 wonderful years you spent with us down here on planet earth!



Ryan's family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 28, from 12:30 PM, until 1:00 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. A Funeral Service to remember Ryan will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 PM. Ryan will be laid to rest beside his mom following the service at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360.





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