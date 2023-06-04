X

Hart, Michael

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HART, Michael

Mr. Michael Hart of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on Monday, May 29, 2023. Homegoing Services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12:00 noon, from The Chapel of Christian Love Baptist Church, 875 Cascade Rd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. He leaves to cherish his memories ten children; and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be TODAY from 12:00 noon - 7:00 PM, from our Chapel. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
11h ago

Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Lamar, Jesse
Anderson, Steven
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
9h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top