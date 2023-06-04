HART, Michael



Mr. Michael Hart of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on Monday, May 29, 2023. Homegoing Services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12:00 noon, from The Chapel of Christian Love Baptist Church, 875 Cascade Rd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. He leaves to cherish his memories ten children; and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be TODAY from 12:00 noon - 7:00 PM, from our Chapel. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.



Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

