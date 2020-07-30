Hart, Malissa

HART (WINGATE), Malissa Ann Malissa Ann Wingate Hart was born July 6, 1945. She passed away at home on July 25, 2020. Malissa was born in Atlanta, GA and grew up in East Point, GA. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Elementary Education. She died from complications caused by Pancreatic Cancer. She is survived by her husband Alvin (AL) nieces, nephew, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and a great-nephew. Malissa was very proud that she was able to visit 48 States, Washington, DC, and 26 National Parks. She was disappointed that her disease kept her from visiting Hawaii and Alaska. For those who wish to honor Malissa, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). Please leave a kind message for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.



