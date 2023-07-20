Hart, Jean

HART (MCGRAW), Jean



Jean McGraw Hart passed away on July 16, 2023, at the age of 96. Jean was born to Walter and Cecile McGraw in Mobile, AL. After graduating from Visitation High School, Jean worked for several years before meeting the love of her life, Albert Hart Jr. They were married on October 9, 1948, and were blessed with 3 children, Lanier, Garon, and Keith. Following the path of Al's career moves ultimately led to their new permanent home of Atlanta in 1961.



Jean was known for many things, but her smile, positive attitude, and dedication to her career as a mother as well as her talent for flower arranging were at the top of the list. She was an avid volunteer in her children's schools, her church, and her community. Her 35 years as a volunteer in the St. Joseph Hospital Gift Shop, making flower arrangements, were her favorite. After moving to St. George Village in Roswell in 2010, Jean also began arranging flowers for the Chapel and Sunday Masses there. She was surrounded by old and new friends at St. George Village where she enjoyed games of any type, including her favorites, Bridge and Rummikub.



Jean was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Walter Willis McGraw, Jr.; and her husband, Al. She is survived by her children, Lanier Hart DeGrella, A. Garon Hart (Candace), Keith M. Hart (Julie); her grandchildren, Alex R. DeGrella (Renae), Adam J. Hart (Dana), George H. DeGrella (Haley), Blaine M. Hart (Andi), and Elyse Jean Hart; her 7 great-grandsons, Eli and Owen DeGrella, Ben and Levi Hart, and Greyson, Marshal and Julian DeGrella; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing staff of caregivers, nurses and providers at St. George Village from independent living to assisted living to skilled nursing.



Services will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA, on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. George Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 11350 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075.





