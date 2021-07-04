HART, Hirsch



Hirsch Parke Hart, 28, passed away on June 28, 2021, at home in Atlanta, GA.



He was born on June 6, 1993, to Lisa and Max Hart.



Hirsch attended Isadore Newman School in New Orleans, LA. His family then moved to Atlanta, where he graduated from Holy Innocents Episcopal School. Hirsch attended the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and continued his education at Georgia State University.



Hirsch loved his parents and family and cherished his time with them. Any family gathering brought a beautiful smile to his face. His favorite place to be with family was in Grand Coteau, LA, at his family farm, where he would spend his time hunting and cooking with his brothers and cousins. He had fond memories growing up in Louisiana, and would often travel back to visit his grandmother, Emily, his cousins, and friends. Hirsch was a kind and gentle young man. His favorite words were, "I love you".



Hirsch was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Don E. Parke, and his paternal grandparents, Emily and Dr. Leon Hart.



Survivors include his loving parents, Lisa and Max Hart; younger brothers Luke and Max; grandmother, Gay Parke; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.



There will be a family graveside burial on July 6, 2021, in Oakdale, LA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Hirsch Parke Hart's name to support the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation in Atlanta, GA. Piedmont's Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, along with their ICU doctors and nurses saved Hirsch's life in 2019. Checks, made payable to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, should be mailed to: Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, 2001 Peachtree Road, NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309. Checks must be accompanied by a donation form which can be found here: https://www.piedmont.org/media/file/Foundation-Donate-Form.pdf.



If you prefer to give online, please visit Piedmont Healthcare Foundation's website: https://www.piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/foundation-and-giving/overview/piedmont-healthcare.



