HART, Don M.



Don was called home to the Lord on December 4, 2023. He went peacefully in his sleep. He was a generous, kind and caring person and loved to help people. He is survived by his wife, Marlene of 65 years whom he loved very much; his two daughters, Donna Marie Hart and Michele Ann Hart; sister, Netta Acosta (Ernie and Krystal Acosta); niece, Alice Wassam; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Don was very proud of his four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and his membership in the Atlanta Jaguar Society and the North Georgia Jaguar Club for many years. He was a real "Car Guy." He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and served a term as Chaplain. He was also a member of the Florida Builders and Florida descendant Pioneers. He and Marlene founded many businesses including twenty-eight years in the trucking business governed by the I.C.C. Fast Freight, Asco, and Premier Transportation which is still operating today. He also founded National Auto Sales, Dade Warehousing, Hart's Gulf Station and Handyman Labor Services. Don and Marlene were also avid travelers around the world, while enjoying their life together.



A visitation for Don will be held Friday, December 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill. A funeral service will occur Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. A committal service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.





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