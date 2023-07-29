Hart, Christianne

HART (BAIR), Christianne



Christianne Bair Hart, age 49, of Brookhaven and Suwanee, GA passed away July 24, 2023 at her Brookhaven residence. She was born in Atlanta on March 6, 1974, the daughter of Scott and Lynn Bair. Christianne attended Ashford Park Elementary School and graduated from Cross Keys High School in 1992. She received a BS degree from Georgia State University and an MS degree from Brenau University. She taught kindergarten and first grade for DeKalb County and continued her career at private schools.



She was an animal lover, birdwatcher, lover of children and her family. She was spunky, intelligent, funny, irreverent, and always made sure to let family know they were loved. You always knew where you stood with her. She is survived by Greg Hart and the children she loved more than anything in her life, Ryan Hart and Emily Hart of Suwanee.



Additional survivors include her parents of Brookhaven and her siblings: Carribeth Bair Ramey and Brian of Suwanee, and their children, Nate, Nick; and Matt Ramey; Brennan Bair and Amber of Brookhaven, and their children, Addy, Ella, Avery; and Vivy Bair; Cassi Bair and David Icenogle of Brookhaven, and their children Jasper, Ezra; and Rosie Bair-Icenogle; and Camerenn Bair and Georgia of Brookhaven, and their children, Charlie, Sophie; and Lily Bair. She is additionally survived by many cousins she loved dearly and their children, and aunts and uncles who loved her dearly.



A Funeral Service will be held at 8:30 AM, on Sunday, July 30, in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. A Committal Service will immediately follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360.





