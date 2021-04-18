HART, CECIL Ralph



Cecil Ralph Hart, Oxford, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born in Ashland, Boyd County, Kentucky on May 24, 1928. He was the son of Cecil Hart and Della Barber Hart.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Willis Hart, his sons Charles Russell Hart (1950-2005) and Robert Eugene Hart (1952-1998) and step-son Randy Glen Moss (2018).



He is survived by his daughters, Jeanne Cecile Hart Daniels (Alan) and Sue Ellen Hart Hightower (Brian), his step-sons Michael Ray Moss, Gary Alan Moss and Larry Keith Moss.



Grandchildren are Natalie Hart, Andrew Hart, Alexander Daniels, Rebecca Daniels, Jonathan Hightower (Kelly) and Stephanie Hightower.



Cecil started his career with The Ashland Oil & Refining Company at the #1 refinery in Catlettsburg, KY and held several safety positions with Ashland Oil. He retired in 1988 with 41 years of service.



No services are planned.

