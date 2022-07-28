HARRISON, Valerie



Valerie Scott Harrison passed away Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at the age of 49. Valerie was a devoted mother and wife. She was born in Parma, Ohio and grew up in Brecksville, Ohio and Lakeland, Florida. She was a proud graduate of Lakeland High School and Auburn University, receiving both a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting, later becoming a CPA. Valerie was an accomplished saxophone player who enjoyed her time in the Auburn University Marching Band, where she also met her husband, Steve. Valerie began her accounting career at Ernst and Young working with nonprofit entities where she developed her lifelong love of working with those in need. A sidetrack to San Francisco led Valerie to her one brush with fame, working for George Lucas' sound company, THX. She returned to the nonprofit world as creator of the Hornet Hustle fundraiser that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hawthorne Elementary and finished her career on staff at her church. Her most cherished time was spent with her children and husband in any outdoor activity. She especially loved camping and hiking at Red Top Mountain and canoeing and kayaking on the Chestatee River. She was an avid Auburn sports fan, and especially enjoyed tailgating with friends and rolling Toomer's Corner after football games. Valerie loved to laugh and always had a smile for those she met. She will be dearly missed by so many friends and family. She is survived by her husband, of 23 years, Steve; and her beloved children Maddie (19), Nick (17) and Gwyn (13); parents John and Lynne Scott; sister Jennifer Wahlen (Eric); brother John and her nieces and nephews Emery and Annie Wahlen and Mahlon and Danny Scott. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Decatur, Georgia. A visitation will follow the service. To honor her memory, contributions may be made to Families of Children Under Stress Inc. (FOCUS) or Glisson Camp and Retreat Center.



