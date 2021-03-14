HARRISON, Judith Anne



Sept. 7, 1941 - Mar. 3, 2021



Judy Harrison passed away in her home on the night of March 3, surrounded by loved ones. Judy was born in Joliet Ill. to Walt and Anne Habas. She married John Harrison Jr. in Savannah, GA. Sept 1962. The family moved to Atlanta in 1970 and eventually purchased a house on Flowerland Drive where they lived for 51 years until the present day. She moved to Savannah with her family in the mid 1950's. She attended St. Vincent's Academy and later, Armstrong State College. She served as Treasurer of her Sorority, Delta Chi, and was a model for local department stores for several years. After having many volunteer roles under her belt, Judy enjoyed employment with the Archdiocese of Atlanta for many years, first at IHM School as the cafeteria manager, and then at OLA for over 25 years as the school receptionist . She gave her all to attend to any and every child she could. She loved, and was loved, by generations of children. Many times outside the school, even after retirement, children would rush to her for hugs from their "Miss Judy." She loved gardening and every spring in front of the house she would grow a huge menagerie of flowers that brightened up the neighborhood. She is survived by her husband John B Harrison Jr (Barry) of Atlanta, her daughter Suzanne Harrison Wilkey of Littleton CO, and her son John B Harrison III of Portland OR. She is also survived by her three grandchildren who also reside in Littleton CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Living Independence for Everyone (Lifecil.com). A memorial service is planned for a later date.

