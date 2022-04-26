Harrison, Joann

HARRISON (DAVIS), Joann



Joann Davis Harrison was called home on December 18, 2021. She is interred at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. Joann was a 34-year employee of the Atlanta Public School System. A faithful member of The Chapel of Christian Love Baptist Church in Atlanta, she served on the Pastor's Aide Ministry, MotherBoard, Sisterhood and Health Ministry. Joann was blessed with five daughters: Angela, Sherry, Stephanie, Mary, Alisa; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

