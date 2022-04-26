ajc logo
Harrison, Joann

HARRISON (DAVIS), Joann

Joann Davis Harrison was called home on December 18, 2021. She is interred at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. Joann was a 34-year employee of the Atlanta Public School System. A faithful member of The Chapel of Christian Love Baptist Church in Atlanta, she served on the Pastor's Aide Ministry, MotherBoard, Sisterhood and Health Ministry. Joann was blessed with five daughters: Angela, Sherry, Stephanie, Mary, Alisa; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

