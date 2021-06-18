Harrison, Eliza

HARRISON (PARIS), Eliza



Eliza Paris Harrison, 28, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband, mother, father and brother.



Eliza was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Morris Brandon Elementary School. After elementary school, her family moved to Gainesville, Georgia where she attended Lakeview Academy and graduated from North Hall High School. Eliza attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in consumer journalism. While at UGA, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. During her time in college, Eliza also studied abroad and visited many iconic places throughout both Australia and Italy. Her trips across the world embody the passion Eliza had for traveling.



After college, she moved to New York City and began a career at UBS. She spent years as a successful institutional equity salesperson, helping manage the relationships of the firm's most important accounts. She was an impactful, hardworking member of the team who easily connected with her co-workers and clients—developing many strong bonds along the way.



Eliza had a love for sports and the outdoors. She enjoyed tennis, paddle and a good afternoon jog with Gracie. Most recently, some of her favorite days were spent playing golf with her husband.



Eliza had a deep abiding faith and walked through her journey committed to God's word and grace. She was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.



After being diagnosed with Stage IV appendiceal cancer in 2018, Eliza became a support figure to many cancer patients around the world. She served as a patient spokesperson for the Center for Young Onset of Colorectal Cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In doing so, she reminded others of the mindset that she frequently employed in her own fight: Never stop advocating for yourself. After overcoming a dangerous bout with Covid-19, she appeared on CNN, The Today Show, People Magazine and USA Today to encourage other cancer patients struggling to maintain treatment due to fear of coronavirus. She answered countless emails and texts—serving as a devoted friend to so many.



Eliza is survived by her devoted, caring husband, Gregory Harrison, her loyal brother, Thomas Paris, and her loving parents, Sandra and Trey Paris. She is also survived by two aunts for whom she was named, Jane Davis (Tom) and Elizabeth Paris Hagood; her grandparents, Bobbie & Floy Thackston and Alice Paris; and by her mother-in-law, Barbara Harrison. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Tom Paris, Jr. She was the only girl among the grandchildren and was dearly loved by her cousins, Hill Davis (Lindsay), Matt Davis (Brooke), Robert Brooks and William Brooks.



She will be greatly missed by her dearest golden retriever, Gracie, who brought her so much love and comfort on many difficult days.



The family would like to thank her biggest supporters—often referred to as "Team Eliza"—for their constant prayers, love and support. Eliza was a friend to many and a stranger to none. Her friends encouraged and comforted her throughout her cancer journey.



The family has the utmost appreciation for the many doctors, nurses and staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center—especially Dr. Diane Reidy and Dr. Garrett Nash. The Northeast Georgia Medical Center has also been a tremendous source of support, and the family is grateful for Dr. Holt Harrison and Dr. Ethan Rogers.



This world is a better place because of Eliza's time here. Her memory will live on through those she inspired. She consistently overcame formidable challenges and did so with unmatched grace, humor and positivity. After a courageous multi-year battle with cancer, Eliza is at peace. She beat cancer by how she lived, not by how long she lived.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Eliza Paris Harrison's name to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to:



Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development



Attn: Emily Carter



PO Box 27106



New York, NY 10087



Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Eliza Paris Harrison. If you prefer to give online, please visit: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/elizaparisharrison



Funeral service for Eliza Paris Harrison will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. There will be a reception immediately following the service at Piedmont Driving Club, 1215 Piedmont Avenue, NE, Atlanta.



The following day, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, there will be a graveside burial at 4:00 PM at Alta Vista Cemetery, 521 Jones Street, Gainesville, GA 30501.



Little & Davenport Funeral Home, in Gainesville, GA, is overseeing arrangements.

