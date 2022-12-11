HARRISON, Elena



Elena Harrison, the third child of the late Dr. Jere Asmond and Ouida Cox Wells, was born on November 4, 1923, in Hapeville, Georgia. She graduated from Russell High School in 1940 and continued her education at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas. Her college plans shifted after Pearl Harbor was attacked, necessitating her return to Georgia to be closer to home during those uncertain times. The following fall she enrolled at the University of Georgia, where she met Robert Oscar Harrison, an upperclassman, who was staffing her registration line. It was love at first sight for them both. At UGA Elena joined the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and years later all four of her daughters joined as well. Elena graduated from the University of Georgia in 1944 with a degree in Home Economics.



Elena and Bob married on November 11, 1944, Veterans' Day. Bob joined the military immediately after his graduation, as did most young men at that time. He made the Army his career and Elena, as an Army wife, joined him on tours-of-duty in Germany and Hawaii and kept the home fires burning during his multiple deployments. In 1963, they returned to Georgia, where they lived for the rest of their lives.



After her children were all in school, Elena became a science teacher and eventually, registrar, with the Fulton County School District and Atlanta Public Schools. During her career, she worked at Russell High School, J.E. Brown High School and Alonzo A. Crim Evening School, retiring well into her seventies. Elena Harrison was a dedicated and beloved educator and colleague.



Despite her considerable success as a teacher, Elena Harrison's true devotion was for her family. Bob and Elena had four daughters, Lucibeth Nesbit (John), Cathlean Coleman (Jon), Robanne Harrison, and Connie Phillips (Ernie), all of whom graduated from the University of Georgia. Elena and Bob had seven grandsons, Robert Nesbit (Sylvia Nisar), Andrew Nesbit (Susan), John Cotton (Missy), Keegan Coleman (Laura), Matthew Phillips (Rebecca), Ryan Phillips (Emilee) and Hamilton Phillips (Brooklynn); one granddaughter, Mary Klein; nine great-grandsons, Ian Nesbit, Harrison Nesbit, Cameron Klein, Blake Cotton, Spenser Cotton, Barrett Phillips, Deacon Phillips, Elijah Phillips and Crawford Phillips; six great-granddaughters, Khadija Riggle (Ben), Ava Cotton, Rylee Phillips, Camille Phillips, Avery Coleman and Lottie Phillips.



Elena is survived by her sister, Dr. Carolyn Wells; and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lucibeth Harrison Nesbit; son-in-law, John Nesbit; brothers, Jere A. Wells, Jr., George F. Wells and Dr. Robert E. Wells.



Elena was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and community-member. She was also a faithful Christian, a masterful southern cook, a reader, seamstress, care-giver, dancer, and political enthusiast. Poetry was a special passion of hers and she was particularly proud of her published collection of poems, It's Lemonade Time. She was also an ardent supporter of the University of Georgia football team and would have found great joy in rooting for them this past season. Go Dawgs!!!



A memorial service will be scheduled for a date later in the new year. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the foundation arm of her degree college, College of Family and Consumer Sciences. www.fcs.uga.edu, click on support FACS Excellence, or mailing to: Dawson Hall attn: Development Office, 305 Sanford Drive, Athens, Georgia 30602.



