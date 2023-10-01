Obituaries

Harrison, Darryl

File photo
File photo
Oct 1, 2023

HARRISON, Darryl

Darryl Harrison age 76, transitioned September 25, 2023. Darryl was the beloved husband of Meredith for nearly 18 years. Also surviving are sister, Karen Barard (Gary), Atlanta, GA; their children, Garyk (Hussnia), Ambria and Bryce; other nieces, Marie Camp and Robbin Foster; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jalen and Jaxon Barard, and Logan Jackson, and Georgio, Shataya, Tayshaun and Elijah Camp. Viewing is 10 AM, Service 11 AM, Thursday, October 5, 2023, Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.

3439 Livingston Road

Indian Head, MD

20640

https://www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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