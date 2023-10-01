HARRISON, Darryl



Darryl Harrison age 76, transitioned September 25, 2023. Darryl was the beloved husband of Meredith for nearly 18 years. Also surviving are sister, Karen Barard (Gary), Atlanta, GA; their children, Garyk (Hussnia), Ambria and Bryce; other nieces, Marie Camp and Robbin Foster; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jalen and Jaxon Barard, and Logan Jackson, and Georgio, Shataya, Tayshaun and Elijah Camp. Viewing is 10 AM, Service 11 AM, Thursday, October 5, 2023, Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD.



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