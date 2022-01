HARRISON, Jr.,



Dr. Charles



A Memorial Service for Dr. Charles E. Harrison, Jr. who passed away December 28, 2021 will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305.



A livestream broadcast can be viewed using the link below:



https://www.northsideumc.org/traditional-service/



A reception at the church will immediately follow the service.