HARRISON, Brian Charles



Brian Charles Harrison was born in Seattle. He moved to Elgin, a Chicago suburb at age 3, and then to Stone Mountain at age 10 with his mom, dad, brother, sister, and his cat, Hoss the kitty. He started working in restaurants as a teenager as well as developing his life long hobbies of collecting cars, antiques and listening to records. He graduated high school a year early in 1985, so he could get out into the world. By age 18, he owned his 1960 "Batmobile" Cadillac and his first home in East Point, which was full of antique furniture and pinball machines. He purchased his home on Berne Street in 1991, and grew his property to almost 6 acres over the last 30 years. He received his Associates Degree from Dekalb College and most of a BFA in Ceramics from GSU. He was a skilled artist, creating furniture, woodworking, and all kinds of art, often out of natural objects found in nature.



Brian came to be known as Red for his fiery red hair and later known as Farmer Red for his land holdings and number of tractors in Ormewood Park. His dedication to sharing his greenspace is known to everyone who lived on the east side of downtown Atlanta over the last 30 years. His generosity in the community was clear, from sharing blueberries with all, providing garden plots to local farmers, and inviting walkers, joggers, families, and friends to use and cherish the land as he did. He did not know a stranger; was a kind and gentle soul, and always had a smile. If you knew Red, you have a fun or funny story about a good time with him. Let those memories and his generosity be his legacy.



Brian passed away suddenly with family at his side on October 7, at Grady Hospital from heart issues that had progressed over the last few years.



Brian joins his mom, Joan Harrison, who predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by his father, Bill Harrison (Nancy); his brother, Bill(y) Harrison; sister, Susie Aquino (Kurt); his nephew, Jake Harrison; and nieces, Ell Harrison and Maya Aquino; and his close friend, Grace Kim. He will be missed by many farmers, neighbors, and friends in Atlanta.



A Farm Party to celebrate the life of Farmer Red will be held at Urban Farm Ormewood on November 5, at 1:00 PM to be followed by a potluck lunch… just how Red would have it!

