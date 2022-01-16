Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Harrison, Andrew

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARRISON, Jr., Andrew L.

On Sunday January 9, 2022, Andrew Louis Harrison Jr. was called home to glory at the age of 69. He was a courageous man of God who was filled with warmth and kindness. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 1PM by invitation only. There will be a public visitation on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 1PM - 4 PM at our Gwinnett Chapel, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. All attending must be fully vaccinated for both day of visitation and service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Patton, Matthew
1h ago
Glenn, Lyn
1h ago
Burton, Robert
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top