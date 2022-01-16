Harrison, Andrew

HARRISON, Jr., Andrew L.



On Sunday January 9, 2022, Andrew Louis Harrison Jr. was called home to glory at the age of 69. He was a courageous man of God who was filled with warmth and kindness. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 1PM by invitation only. There will be a public visitation on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 1PM - 4 PM at our Gwinnett Chapel, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. All attending must be fully vaccinated for both day of visitation and service.

