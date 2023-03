HARRIS, Willie



Mr. Willie C. Harris, Jr. of College Park, Georgia the husband of Mrs. Janice D. Harris passed March 10, 2023. His funeral will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:00 AM at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, Georgia. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.