Harris, William

1 hour ago

HARRIS, Bishop Dr. William

Bishop Dr. William BGK Harris the Founder & Senior Bishop of the interdenominational and multinational International Christian Fellowship Ministries, Inc. (ICF). ICF, established in 1986, located in Southeast Atlanta, passed away on April 5, 2022. A service in his honor will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10 AM at the church. A Public Viewing will be held from 6 PM to 11 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the church. Bishop Harris will rest in the South View Cemetery.

