Harris, William

HARRIS, III, William



William E. Harris, III, of Decatur, GA, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the blessed age of 92. Born in Harrisburg, NC, on November 18, 1929, he was the son of the late William E. Harris, Jr. and Lessie Estelle Savage.



Bill was a practicing endodontist for 56 years in Atlanta, GA. He was a dedicated mem-ber of Clairmont Hills Baptist Church (now Bridgepoint Church) where he worshiped for 61 years and loved singing in the church's gospel quartet. He will be remembered for his faith in Christ; devotion to his wife; children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, and service to others - generous beyond measure.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Ida Lucille Reel; middle daughter, Linda Harris; younger sister, Janice Harris Stewart; and younger brother Victor Russell Harris. He is survived by his daughters, Lori Harris of Decatur, GA, and Lisa Harris Graham (Preston) of New Haven, CT; grandchildren, Stephen Harris Graham (Meghan), Nathan Meador Graham (Colleen), and Anna Somers Graham; and great-grandchildren, Brittany, Timothy and Kelly Graham. The family is eternally grateful for Bill's loving caregivers: Mary, Paula, Guy, Wendy, Bridget, Angel, Inus, Rose, and Lucy.



Bill was incredibly proud of his long military history, including the Navy, Air Force, Georgia Air National Guard, and Army Reserve where he retired as a Colonel. A gra-cious Southern Gentleman, he served as a longtime member of the Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller and volunteered his time at Emory's Dental School and the Ben Massell Dental clinic.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening, May 12 from 5–8 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons in Decatur. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 13 at Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills in Decatur. Graveside service and burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills College Scholarship Fund established in memory of his daughter Linda, American Heart Associa-tion, or Ben Massell Dental Clinic https://benmasselldentalclinic.org/



