HARRIS, Titus C.



Beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, coach, and friend, Mr. Titus C. Harris, age 89, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Bluefield, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. A son of the late John Oliver Harris and Jane Smith Harris, he was born June 5, 1934, in Lovern, WV. The family moved to Bluefield, West Virginia where Titus continued his secondary education, graduating from Park Central High School. It was in Bluefield where he met the love of his life, Ms. Barbara Barron, while she was attending Bluefield State College. Titus was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway where he worked as a brakeman and conductor. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. Titus moved to Atlanta to live with his daughter in 2008.



Titus moved through the world with grace and an appreciation for the simple joys in life. He was an avid gardener, and an accomplished outdoorsman as both a fisherman and hunter. While he enjoyed many blessings, he was especially proud of his 50-year marriage to his beloved "Bob" and his daughter, Dr. Patrice Harris, who was the first African American woman elected as President of the American Medical Association.



Titus had many family traditions that he treasured. One of the family's most beloved traditions was making apple butter using a recipe that had been passed down through four generations.



Titus enjoyed an annual Thanksgiving hunting trip with his brothers, fishing and camping trips, and trips to the Kentucky Derby and New York City with his extended family. Titus was an avid sports fan - especially of the WV Mountaineers and the Atlanta Braves.



In addition to his parents, Titus was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara B. Harris, in 2007; and by his siblings, Pansy Anderson (Nathaniel), John Oliver Harris, Jr. (Mary), James Edward Harris (Annie Mae, Geraldine), Gene Doug Harris (Betty), Betty Byard (Milton), Billy E. Harris (Pearl), and Garland Alwayne Harris.



He is survived by his daughter Dr. Patrice Harris (Anthony) of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Tokita Webb of Bluefield, WV and Janet Joyce of Pueblo, CO; sister-in-law, Janice Charlton Harris of Bluefield, WV; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends who dearly loved and respected him.



Services to honor Titus' life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1 PM at the Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery in Princeton, WV. The family will hold visitation from 12-1. Flowers and expressions of condolences may be sent to Roselawn Funeral Home in Princeton, WV. Interment will immediately follow the service with military honors.





