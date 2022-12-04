HARRIS, Terry Anderson



Terry Anderson Harris, age 61, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022, a resident of Norcross, Georgia. Terry was born and raised in Oak Ridge, TN.



Homegoing Service will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:30 at the First Baptist Atlanta, Atlanta, GA and Graveside Service on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Oak Ridge, TN.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Terry A. Harris, to the Parkinson's Wellness Fund at https://ParkinsonsWellnessFund.org.



