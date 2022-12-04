ajc logo
X

Harris, Terry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARRIS, Terry Anderson

Terry Anderson Harris, age 61, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022, a resident of Norcross, Georgia. Terry was born and raised in Oak Ridge, TN.

Homegoing Service will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:30 at the First Baptist Atlanta, Atlanta, GA and Graveside Service on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Oak Ridge, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Terry A. Harris, to the Parkinson's Wellness Fund at https://ParkinsonsWellnessFund.org.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brynn Anderson

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,0004h ago

Credit: TNS

Cobb faces 2nd state investigation into handling of absentee ballots
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
3h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
19h ago
The Latest

Jones, Wilene
2h ago
McCallen, Gerald
2h ago
Vinton, Edward
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top