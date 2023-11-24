Obituaries

Harris, Tanzie

File photo
File photo
Nov 24, 2023

HARRIS, Tanzie

Age 69, of Lithia Springs, GA, passed November 11, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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