HARRIS, Tanzie
Age 69, of Lithia Springs, GA, passed November 11, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HARRIS, Tanzie
Age 69, of Lithia Springs, GA, passed November 11, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral