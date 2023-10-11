Harris, Sylvan

HARRIS, Jr., Sylvan L.



1952 - 2023



Sylvan "Syl" Llewyllen Harris, Jr., age 71, of Atlanta, died peacefully at home October 7, 2023 from complications of a 29 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Saint Louis, MO, growing up in Pittsburgh, PA, Naperville, IL, and Philadelphia, PA. He fled the cold of the north to attend LaGrange College where he graduated in 1974 with a major in Math. He was a faithful member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, serving as its treasurer and president.



Syl began his professional career in print production at Atlanta-based Tucker Wayne & Co.



He retired from the company, which ultimately became known as 22squared, after 39 years as an Executive Vice President. As he moved through the ranks, he was exposed to many different clients, but will long be remembered as an integral part of the team that created the Florida's Natural juice brand. A skilled mediator, he knew how to project an air of calm in tense situations. Syl was known for giving opportunities to career upstarts. He always gave credit where it was due.



Syl's work allowed him many opportunities for international travel which lead to adventures in a host of exotic lands. He treasured the memories of those trips and his fellow travelers. He cultivated and kept many long-lasting friendships. Syl made a difference in many lives.



In spite of decreasing mobility, with the help of caregivers, co-workers, family and friends, Syl continued moving forward with grace, strength, and a positive attitude.



Syl was preceded in death by his parents, Syl and Marion Harris. He is survived by Carroll, his wife of 42 years; son, Travis Harris of Atlanta; daughter, Katie Harris; grandson, Liam Harris of Senoia; siblings, Sandy Lewis (Bill) and Frank Harris (Patti) of The Villages, FL; and sister, Melanie Harris of St. Louis, MO; plus numerous beloved nieces, nephews and greats.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Dr NW Atlanta 30327, at 11 AM on Friday, October 13, 2023. Reception to follow in Thorington Hall. Friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at Arlington Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, those so inclined may contribute in Syl's memory to Northwest Presbyterian Church where he was a devoted member for 35 years and served as an elder.





